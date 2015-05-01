2015 Volvo S80

2015 Volvo S80 4dr Sdn T6 AWD
  • MSRP
    $43,950
  • Invoice
    $41,313

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3799 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars