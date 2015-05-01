Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$43,950
-
Invoice$41,313
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3799 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars