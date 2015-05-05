Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,235
Invoice$31,906
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, CD Changer
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechKeyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.5 in
Length,Overall (in)174.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3591 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD