Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,280
Invoice$25,203
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Changer, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.4 in
Length,Overall (in)191.6 in
Height,Overall (in)58.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3230 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars