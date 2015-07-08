2015 Volkswagen Passat

2015 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sdn 1.8T Auto SE
  • MSRP
    $26,280
  • Invoice
    $25,203

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Changer, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3230 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars