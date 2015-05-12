2015 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
Pricing
-
MSRP
$29,095
-
Invoice
$27,931
Fuel
-
Fuel
Diesel Fuel
-
MPG
34 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
CD Changer,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Keyless Start,
Engine Immobilizer,
Telematics,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
100 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
168.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3389 lbs
Other Details