Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,150
Invoice$31,077
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
TechCargo Shade, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
Length,Overall (in)189 in
Height,Overall (in)63.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3870 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.7
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD