Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,120
Invoice$27,081
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG15 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)145.7 in
Height,Overall (in)75.8 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.4
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size