2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna 5dr 8-Pass Van SE Premium FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,780
  • Invoice
    $36,796

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Entertainment System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Blind Spot Monitor, Stability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4560 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans