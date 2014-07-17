Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,780
Invoice$36,796
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleMinivans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Entertainment System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesBlind Spot Monitor, Stability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119.3 in
Length,Overall (in)200.2 in
Height,Overall (in)68.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4560 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Minivans