2015 Toyota Sienna

2015 Toyota Sienna 5dr 8-Pass Van SE FWD
  • MSRP
    $35,000
  • Invoice
    $32,375

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4560 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans