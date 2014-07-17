Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$35,000
-
Invoice$32,375
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)119.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)200.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4560 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification2WD Minivans