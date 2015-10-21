2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid

2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid 5dr Touring
  • MSRP
    $29,295
  • Invoice
    $27,804

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3495 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.7
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD