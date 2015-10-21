2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid
Pricing
MSRP
$29,295
Invoice
$27,804
Fuel
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
MPG
31 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Back-Up Camera,
Navigation System,
Trip Computer
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)
175.2 in
Height,Overall (in)
63.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3495 lbs
Other Details