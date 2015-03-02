2015 Subaru Impreza Sedan
Pricing
-
MSRP
$22,295
-
Invoice
$21,164
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
31 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
104.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
180.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3109 lbs
Other Details