Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$19,685
Invoice$18,701
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
Length,Overall (in)168.1 in
Height,Overall (in)63.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3084 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon