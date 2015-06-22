2015 Scion xB

2015 Scion xB 5dr Wgn Auto 686 Parklan Edition
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $19,685
  • Invoice
    $18,701

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    168.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3084 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Station Wagon