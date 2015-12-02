Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$43,945
Invoice$40,330
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Wheels
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioWiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)173.4 in
Height,Overall (in)80.9 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22, 52
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size