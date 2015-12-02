2015 Ram 5500

2015 Ram 5500 4WD Crew Cab 173" WB 60"

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,945
  • Invoice
    $40,330

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Wheels
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    173.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    80.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22, 52
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size