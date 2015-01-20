Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,450
-
Invoice$25,258
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 5-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)125.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.1 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size