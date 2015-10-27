Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$14,945
Invoice$14,619
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG40 MPG
Basics
Engine3 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)96.5 in
Length,Overall (in)148.8 in
Height,Overall (in)59.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2051 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)9.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars