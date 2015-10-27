2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage 4dr HB CVT RF
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $14,945
  • Invoice
    $14,619

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    40 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    3 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    96.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    148.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2051 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    9.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars