2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Specs

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 4dr Sdn Man Final Edition

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,995
  • Invoice
    $36,391
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Fog Lamps, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    177 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3527 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars