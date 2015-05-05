2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$37,995
-
Invoice
$36,391
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
19 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
CD Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
HID headlights,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
177 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3527 lbs
Other Details