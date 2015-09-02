Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$29,985
-
Invoice$28,382
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)200.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4323 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.1
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD