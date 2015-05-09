Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$441,600
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG12 MPG
Basics
-
Engine12 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleConvertibles
-
RoofTarga Roof, Convertible Hardtop
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)44.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4196 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.8
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters