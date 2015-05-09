2015 Lamborghini Aventador

2015 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Conv
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $441,600

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    12 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    12 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Targa Roof, Convertible Hardtop

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    44.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4196 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.8
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters