Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,100
Invoice$25,296
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechCruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)120.5 in
Length,Overall (in)201.4 in
Height,Overall (in)68.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4414 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Minivans