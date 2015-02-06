2015 Kia Sedona Specs

2015 Kia Sedona 4dr Wgn L

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,100
  • Invoice
    $25,296
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bucket Seats, Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    120.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4414 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans