2015 Kia Forte Koup

2015 Kia Forte Koup 2dr Cpe Auto SX
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,590
  • Invoice
    $20,368

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2925 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars