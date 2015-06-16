Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,590
Invoice$20,368
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)178.3 in
Height,Overall (in)55.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2925 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars