2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Pricing
-
MSRP
$35,995
-
Invoice
$34,256
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed M/T,
M/T
Body
-
Body style
SUVs
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Premium Sound System,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
116 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
72.6 in
Other Details