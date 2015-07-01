2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD 4dr Rubicon Hard Rock
  • MSRP
    $35,995
  • Invoice
    $34,256

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    116 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size