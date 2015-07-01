2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Rubicon
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,195
  • Invoice
    $30,645

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    163.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size