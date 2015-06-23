2015 Jeep Compass

2015 Jeep Compass 4WD 4dr Sport
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $20,995
  • Invoice
    $20,875

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3354 lbs, 3260 lbs, 3345 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size, Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD