Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$20,995
Invoice$20,875
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)103.7 in
Length,Overall (in)175.1 in
Height,Overall (in)65 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3354 lbs, 3260 lbs, 3345 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD