2015 Honda Civic Si sedan
Pricing
MSRP
$23,290
Invoice
$21,637
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
25 MPG
Basics
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
M/T,
6-Speed M/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s)
Tech
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)
179.4 in
Height,Overall (in)
56.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3002 lbs
Other Details