Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,300
-
Invoice$24,063
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG29 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)107.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)189.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)56.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3298 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars