2015 Honda Accord Coupe

2015 Honda Accord Coupe 2dr I4 CVT EX
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,300
  • Invoice
    $24,063

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3298 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars