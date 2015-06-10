2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon

2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon 4dr Wgn LWB Titanium
  • MSRP
    $29,185
  • Invoice
    $27,216

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    120.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3979 lbs, 3980 lbs, 4004 lbs, 3982 lbs, 3993 lbs, 4013 lbs, 3986 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Special Purpose Vehicle 2WD