2015 Ford Transit Connect Wagon
Pricing
MSRP
$29,185
Invoice
$27,216
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
23 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Folding Mirrors,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
Tech
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Back-Up Camera,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Rear A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
Seats
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
120.6 in
Length,Overall (in)
189.7 in
Height,Overall (in)
72 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3979 lbs,
3980 lbs,
4004 lbs,
3982 lbs,
3993 lbs,
4013 lbs,
3986 lbs
Other Details