Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$29,485
-
Invoice$27,201
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechKeyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)202.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4035 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars