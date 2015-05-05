2015 Ford Taurus

2015 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SEL FWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,485
  • Invoice
    $27,201

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    202.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4035 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars