2015 Ford Taurus

2015 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SE FWD
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,055
  • Invoice
    $24,959

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    202.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4035 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars