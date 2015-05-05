Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,055
-
Invoice$24,959
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechBluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)202.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4035 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars