Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,380
Invoice$25,258
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG42 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechCruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)191.8 in
Height,Overall (in)58 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3615 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars