Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,000
-
Invoice$30,773
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechCruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)197.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4432 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.6
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD