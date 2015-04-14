2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer FWD 4dr XLT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,000
  • Invoice
    $30,773

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4432 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD