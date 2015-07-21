2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid

2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid 5dr HB SE
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,170
  • Invoice
    $22,539

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    40 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    173.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3607 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.5
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars