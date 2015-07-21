Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,170
-
Invoice$22,539
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG40 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)173.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)63.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3607 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars