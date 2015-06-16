Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,395
Invoice$30,142
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.8 in
Length,Overall (in)192.4 in
Height,Overall (in)66.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4232 lbs, 4143 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD