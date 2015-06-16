2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr R/T
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,395
  • Invoice
    $30,142

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4232 lbs, 4143 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD