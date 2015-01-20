2015 Dodge Charger R/T
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$27,995
-
Invoice
$27,561
Fuel
-
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
23 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Remote Trunk Release,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Safety
-
Safety Features
Daytime Running Lights,
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
120.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
198.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3934 lbs
Other Details