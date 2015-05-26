2015 Chevrolet SS

2015 Chevrolet SS 4dr Sdn
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $45,745
  • Invoice
    $43,915

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heads-Up Display, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Parking, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.80 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    195.50 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.90 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3975 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    245/40R19
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars