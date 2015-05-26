Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$45,745
Invoice$43,915
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG17 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SuspensionActive Suspension
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Heads-Up Display, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Parking, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.80 in
Length,Overall (in)195.50 in
Height,Overall (in)57.90 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3975 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.8
Spare Tire Size245/40R19
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars