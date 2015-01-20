Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$41,340
-
Invoice$38,860
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG22 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
Doors4
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioWiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, HD Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechRemote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Keyless Start, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Universal Garage Door Opener, Back-Up Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsSeat Memory, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.30 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.80 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.90 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3461 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.0
-
EPA ClassificationCompact