2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan

2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan 4dr Sdn 3.6L Luxury RWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $41,340
  • Invoice
    $38,860

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Remote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Keyless Start, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Universal Garage Door Opener, Back-Up Camera, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.30 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.80 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.90 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3461 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.0
  • EPA Classification
    Compact