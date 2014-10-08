Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$43,950
-
Invoice$41,313
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG21 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
-
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111.6 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4016 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars