2014 Volvo S80

2014 Volvo S80 4dr Sdn 3.0L
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,950
  • Invoice
    $41,313

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, Straight 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.6 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4016 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars