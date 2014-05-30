Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$34,950
-
Invoice$33,553
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)102.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)174.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3591 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD