2014 Volkswagen Passat
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$33,395
-
Invoice
$32,026
Fuel
-
Fuel
Diesel Fuel
-
MPG
34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed A/T,
A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
Satellite Radio,
Premium Sound System,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player,
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Mirror Memory,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Telematics,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Remote Engine Start,
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Navigation System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats,
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Passenger Seat,
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat,
Seat Memory,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
110.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
191.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3494 lbs
Other Details