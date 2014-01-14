2014 Volkswagen Passat Specs

2014 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sdn 2.0L DSG TDI SEL Premium

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,395
  • Invoice
    $32,026
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3494 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars