2014 Volkswagen Passat
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$27,675
-
Invoice
$26,541
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
28 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
Turbocharged,
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed A/T,
A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
CD Changer,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Telematics,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
110.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
191.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3285 lbs
Other Details