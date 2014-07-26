2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
Pricing
-
MSRP
$22,095
-
Invoice
$21,211
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
26 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Passenger Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
101.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
179.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
59.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3256 lbs
Other Details