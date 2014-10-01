Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,300
Invoice$25,248
Fuel
FuelDiesel Fuel
MPG34 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.5 in
Length,Overall (in)165.4 in
Height,Overall (in)58.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3120 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars