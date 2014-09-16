2014 Toyota Tacoma

2014 Toyota Tacoma 2WD Reg Cab I4 MT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,125
  • Invoice
    $17,162

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Seats
    Fixed Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.8 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size