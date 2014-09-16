Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$18,125
-
Invoice$17,162
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
SeatsFixed Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.8 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size