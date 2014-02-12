2014 Toyota Highlander
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$36,040
-
Invoice
$32,905
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
21 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
Smart Device Integration,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Power Liftgate,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Navigation System,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Remote Trunk Release,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Rear A/C,
A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
109.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
191.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
68.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
4310 lbs
Other Details