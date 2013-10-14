2014 Toyota Corolla
Specs
Pricing
MSRP
$21,300
Invoice
$19,722
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
31 MPG
Basics
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
M/T,
6-Speed M/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
Tech
Navigation System,
Keyless Start,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats,
Cloth Seats
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)
183.1 in
Height,Overall (in)
57.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2845 lbs
Other Details