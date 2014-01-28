Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,440
-
Invoice$20,368
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)176.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3082 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars