Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$24,700
Invoice$23,465
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)166.7 in
Height,Overall (in)50.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2758 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars