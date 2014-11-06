2014 Rolls Royce Ghost

2014 Rolls Royce Ghost 4dr Sdn EWB
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $303,300

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    12 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Dual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension, Air Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Navigation System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    136.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    219.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    61 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    5556 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.8
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars