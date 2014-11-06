Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$303,300
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG15 MPG
Basics
Engine12 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofDual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SuspensionActive Suspension, Air Suspension
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Navigation System
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)136.4 in
Length,Overall (in)219.3 in
Height,Overall (in)61 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)5556 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.8
-
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars