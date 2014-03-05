Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$115,710
Invoice$110,084
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Navigation System, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Leather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.4 in
Length,Overall (in)183.9 in
Height,Overall (in)53.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3796 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars