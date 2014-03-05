2014 Nissan GT-R

2014 Nissan GT-R 2dr Cpe Track Edition
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $115,710
  • Invoice
    $110,084

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Navigation System, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    53.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3796 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.5
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars