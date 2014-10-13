Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,080
Invoice$28,184
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Pickup BoxBed Liner
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsSliding Rear Window, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)125.9 in
Height,Overall (in)69.7 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size