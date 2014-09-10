Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,760
Invoice$37,177
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechKeyless Start, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.9 in
Length,Overall (in)187.8 in
Height,Overall (in)66.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4178 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD