2014 Lexus RX 350

2014 Lexus RX 350 FWD 4dr
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,760
  • Invoice
    $37,177

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4178 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD