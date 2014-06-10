Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,995
Invoice$24,350
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG38 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110 in
Length,Overall (in)190.7 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3496 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars